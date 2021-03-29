FC Barcelona: They ask for two years in prison for Neymar for his signing

Tremendous mess in which the Brazilian footballer of the PSG of France, Neymar JR, because the Supreme Courtor in Spain has confirmed the competence of the Barcelona audience to judge him, his parents, and the former FC Barcelona presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, of course corruption and fraud crimes related to your signing since Santos from Brazil in 2013.

This is agreed by the high court in a ruling in which it dismisses the appeal of the private accusation, exercised by the investment fund DIS Esportes e Organizaço de Eventos LTDA and the Federation of Associations of Professional Athletes of Brazil, against the order of the Hearing Nacional, which was inhibited in 2019 in favor of the Barcelona Provincial Court.

This case was opened as a result of a complaint from DIS, which had 40 percent of the forward’s federative rights and that he felt cheated by not having charged in his opinion everything he owed for the signing of Neymar when he passed from the Brazilian Santos to the Barcelona Football Club.

The Supreme Court confirms the competence of the Barcelona Court to prosecute the case, considering that it cannot be affirmed that the two crimes that are the object of the accusation in the case have been committed entirely abroad, which would determine the competence of the National Court rather, in both cases some actions took place in the Catalan capital.

The National Court upheld the request of Neymar, the player’s parents, Sandro Rosell, Josep María Bartomeu and FC Barcelona to send the case to the Barcelona Provincial Court, to which the Prosecutor’s Office opposed, which supported the appeal of the aforementioned accusation .

In its ruling, the Supreme Court recalls that the case is accused of two crimes, one of corruption between individuals and the other of improper fraud due to the granting of simulated contracts to the detriment of a third party.

The magistrates argue that to establish the jurisdiction of the National Court it is necessary that the crime be committed in its entirety abroad since those that have partly taken place in Spain must be prosecuted by the organ of the Spanish territory in which they have been perpetrated.

The sentence gives the example of drug trafficking crimes that begin abroad and end in Spanish territory with the arrest of those involved when landing the planes in which they travel or when disembarking from ships.

The court recalls that in these cases “there is never any question of attributing jurisdiction to the national court even though the crime was also committed abroad.”

The resolution highlights that in this case no one questions that one of the contracts on which the accusation is based was made in Barcelona, ​​known as a loan.

Regarding the supposed simulated contracts, it indicates that “not only is it that some annex appears made in Barcelona, ​​but that some of them have a double place of realization, Barcelona / São Paulo, Santos / Barcelona)”, the sentence indicates.

Therefore, it maintains that actions based in Barcelona are identified that can be considered an alleged simulated contract.

In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office asks in its provisional conclusions for two years in prison and a ten million euro fine for Neymar, who is currently a French PSG player, and five years in prison for Sandro Rosell.

He also requests two years in prison for Neymar’s father and one for his mother, both as alleged perpetrators of crimes of corruption in business, the same one that he imputes to the son, and a fine of 1.4 million euros for the company familiar N&N.

The Public Ministry also claims a fine of 8.4 million euros for FC Barcelona and 7 million for Santos.

Josep María Bartomeu, who at the time of the events related to this case was vice president of the Catalan club, is only accused by DIS, which asks for five years in prison.

Last year, the Appeals Chamber of the National Court confirmed the acquittal of Sandro Rosell in another case, followed by the alleged laundering of illegal commissions of the former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation Ricardo Teixeira, for which he spent 22 months in preventive detention.

The magistrates adopted this decision by rejecting the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office, which requested in that procedure for Rosell 6 years in prison.

The case that will now be tried in Barcelona is called “Neymar 2”. The “Neymar 1” case culminated in an agreement at the Barcelona Court whereby Barça paid 5.5 million euros for two tax offenses, exempting Rosell and Bartomeu.

