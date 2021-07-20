FC Barcelona: These are Messi’s spectacular accommodations on his vacation in Miami

Updated 07/20/2021 – 15:26

Everyone is watching Messi’s future, the Argentine is free agent after ending his contract with Ftbol Club Barcelona on June 30. The set which follows looking for solutions to be able to make room for their salary, reducing the wage bill. Although the agreement is taken for granted with a new agreement for five years, there is nothing official. While Leo is on vacation in Miami with his family oblivious to everything and enjoying a few days off after win the Copa America with his country.

It was win the title in Maracan against Brazil and reconnect with his wife and children and put heading to the United States, place that he loves like he said last year: “I always had the illusion of living in the United States, living this experience. There he is enjoying a luxurious vacation in the sun of Florida. Disconnecting from the noise your future makes. Even if there everyone knows who he is, was to set foot in Miami and everyone asking for his autographs. Looking for privacy, the Argentine decided to seclude himself in the company of his family, including parents and siblings, in a luxurious house by the sea in Key Biscayne, in Miami-Dade County.

Leo Messi with his wife Antonella and their young son Instagram

So much Messi as Antonella opened the door to their privacy during the last hours with different photos and videos that were uploaded to their respective official profiles of Instagram. The rental property is oceanfront with a bay view from every room. A house equipped with the latest technology that has four floors with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, garage for several vehicles and an “infinity” pool. They just uploaded a photo with Cyrus, the youngest of his sons. It also has a living room, games room and a modern gym that you will have used for training.

House where Messi has stayed in Miami.

So much tranquility was broken when he went to a coffee and the people echoed and I had to leave the place guarded by several people. In a video that went viral by the tumult that was formed around his person.

His next vacation destination is a super famous hotel but without having to move much, since it is also in the city of Miami. The Argentine is staying at the Seminole Hard Rock, housed in an impressive guitar-shaped building that according to its creators is unique in the world, a building of 35 floors, more than 137 meters high and 638 rooms, 65 have the rating of four AAA diamonds. If you plan to spend a night in this majestic hotel it has a half price per night in high season reaches 500 euros, although we can also find options cheapest of 200 and the most expensive of 700 euros.

The most exclusive suites have a surface that exceeds 370 square meters, with two living rooms, three bedrooms, a jacuzzi, a kitchen on two levels and some even have a private pool. It has casino, 21 restaurants, shops, and a pool larger than three football fields. In this luxurious hotel Messi enjoys his last days of rest before returning and deciding his future.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Miami.