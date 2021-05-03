FC Barcelona: The words of Gerard Piqué after the victory against Valencia

Barcelona has defeated Valencia on the Mestalla Stadium field in the match of the 34th day of the Spanish League with a double from Lionel Messi and one more from French Antoine Griezmann, where Gerard Piqué expressed feeling at the end of the game.

Piqué, in the mixed zone, assured that Barcelona achieved a victory against Valencia on a complicated field and they hope to beat Atlético de Madrid and that Real Madrid lose points against Seville.

Read also: Video: Goals Lionel Messi and Griezmann Valencia vs Barcelona

“Today we get an IMPORTANT VICTORY to continue fighting until the end. The calm parties would arrive if we were not playing anything, “he declared.

️PIQUÉ: “Is it missing in the first goal? I suppose they have seen it in the VAR and have not seen anything” “We have to WIN ANYTHING SATURDAY ATLETI and then wait for Sevilla-Real Madrid” At 12 at #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/hIHOyJE36L – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 2, 2021

“We have to WIN ATLETI, WHATEVER SATURDAY, and then wait for Sevilla-Real Madrid. Missing in the first goal? I suppose that in the VAR they have seen it and they have not seen anything, “he added.

For now, with this victory for Barcelona against Valencia at the Mestalla, he reached 74 points, the same as Real Madrid and was two behind Atlético de Madrid, who has 76 and is the leader of the competition.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content