FC Barcelona: The Ronaldinho show: passes without looking, a long shot … and throwing the cane to a journalist

Updated 07/20/2021 – 22:27

Ronaldinho was the great protagonist of ‘Clsico Legends’ taking out all his repertoire of steps, controls, dribbles and magical passes.

The Brazilian star tried to surprise Codina from afar in a shot that narrowly went high and left the play of the game with a change of pace breaking the white defense and a shot to the crossbar.

For having, until had time to ‘fool around’ with a reporter on a hydration break just before returning to the field to score 1-0 from the penalty spot. In the second half he continued to leave great details of his class and even took selfies with two children who took to the field in the middle of the game.