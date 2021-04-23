FC Barcelona: The ‘recadito’ of Ronald Koeman to Messi after his doublet against Getafe

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, he assured that the penalty awarded by Ronald Araujo in the second half was “a shame” because “there is no need to have problems at the end” in a match like the one his team beat Getafe 5-2 on Thursday.

“The penalty play is a shame because in a game like today you don’t have to have problems at the end of the game. Thankfully we have sentenced later,” he explained at the press conference after the LaLiga Santander game that his team decided with two goals in the last five minutes.

Read also: Video: Lionel Messi double in Barcelona vs Getafe

The Dutchman said his men lowered their concentration “a bit” in the second half after doing a first half with which he was “very happy”.

“And there have been some plays with the ball in the back in which neither Araujo nor Óscar (Mingueza) were right. Of course he was angry. The change has not been to make me angry with Óscar, because if there is a player who is having a great season that is him, “he detailed.

He also clarified that the change of Piqué to rest was something agreed “in the morning.”

Also read: Club Tigres: Mauricio Culebro explodes against “Tuca” Ferretti for his attitude about his renewal

The coach also praised the great season of Leo Messi, who scored a double and who he hopes will continue “many years” at the club, and Sergio Busquets, assistant in the first goal against Getafe.

“I have never been a coach who changes a lot if a team works. I think seeing above all that lately we have a team that, if everyone is available, is quite fixed,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content