FC Barcelona: The punishment continues: Bara dismisses Ilaix for the tour of Germany

The Barcelona sets course this Wednesday at noon, after the morning session scheduled by Ronald Koeman, to Germany. Except for last minute surprise, Ilaix Moriba will not be in the Barça expedition as a result of the discrepancies in its renewal. Club and player have worked against the clock to try to reach an agreement, even if it is minimal that allows them to join the group, but the positions remain, a few hours after the trip, very distant. In the dispatches they assure that the average young person is almost discarded.

In the last few days, the entity and the agents of Ilaix Moriba They have intensified contacts with the aim of reaching an agreement for his contract extension, which ends in June 2022. The high claims of the young 18-year-old midfielder have slowed down the entente. The club, as a measure of pressure, has separated him from the first team and has lowered the subsidiary.

As Moriba goals, he made a hat-trick to Madrid with a goal from the center of the field

The footballer, followed by several teams, is aware of how much is being played and what it would imply to continue another week outside the dynamics of the first team and not be on the tour of Germany. Your progression will be affected. But the positions are still very distant and a few hours after the trip to Germany continues without an agreement. The entity which you want to remain in the Camp Nou, but it is not willing to extend it with conditions that it considers very demanding and far from its current performance: it made the jump to the first team last year.

Koeman He has him, in 20-21 he participated in 18 games, and this year he could have a leading role in the face of the frustrated signing of Winaldum. But his claims have separated him, for now, from the preseason.

Ilaix shares some of the racist messages that reach him through networks

Attacks

The Barcelona He came out yesterday in defense of his footballer, who received serious racist insults on social networks for his reluctance to renew under the conditions set by the Catalan institution. “We love football. We fight against racism”, has written the Barcelona entity in its social networks.