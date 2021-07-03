FC Barcelona: The players who would go out to achieve ‘sign’ Lionel Messi

After Lionel Messi will not renew his contract with Barcelona and will remain as a free agent, the board of directors led by Joan Laporta would be thinking of giving way to several players from the squad to finance the ‘signing’ of the Argentine star.

According to various media in Spain, Barcelona would remove several footballers from the team who earn a high salary and who do not contribute anything on the field to be able to keep Messi for the next seasons.

As detailed in the information, the players who would leave Barcelona would be Junior Firpo, Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Philipe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic.

In the case of Dembélé, it looks complicated since the French winger was injured during the Eurocup and will need several months of recovery, spoiling a supposed negotiation that had with Chelsea.

In the case of Coutinho, he has been coming out of an injury and it seems easier for Blaugrana to leave the boat. On the part of Umtiti, the French defender has two more years of contract and they would also see them black to reduce the wage bill.

For now, in Barcelona, ​​ways are still being studied to be able to hire Lionel Messi again for the 2021-2022 season, but at the moment the outlook is not very favorable.

