FC Barcelona: The Mossos find more contracts with structures similar to those of ‘Baragate’

The Mossos d’Esquadra have found structures similar to those of the case Baragate in other hires made by the Barcelona during the mandate of Josep Maria Bartomeu. The irregularities found in the investigation are based on the splitting of invoices to prevent them from going through the internal controls of the Barça club.

As reported this noon by the efe agency, among the papers seized by the Mossos, There are some documents that show how contracts over 200,000 and 1 million euros were divided and thus avoided going through the approval of the award committee and the board of directors, respectively.

This was the registration of the Mossos in the Barcelona offices

On the other hand, the Catalan police force also confirms that the external audit that the Bara commissioned PWC to investigate what had happened in the Baragate case, it also did not go through the adjudication committee despite having a cost of 600,000 euros. It is not the only case of invoices over 200,000 euros that bypassed internal controls.

Judgment

Tomorrow, Tuesday, I will testify before court number 13 of the Barcelona audience businessman Carlos Ibez, investigated for possible corruption between individuals and unfair administration in the Baragate case. I will do it by videoconference when I am out of Spain.