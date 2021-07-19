FC Barcelona: The legends of Madrid and Bara stand up against Ronaldinho: what a lineup!

Ronaldinho He received the affection of his former teammates and rivals Love, Deco, Figo, Boxes Y Roberto Carlos on his arrival at the press conference for the presentation of ‘El Clsico Legends’ to be held this Tuesday, July 20 in Tel Aviv.

The Veterans Classic will have the presence of other white and Barça legends such as Rivaldo, Saviola, Mendieta, Sorn, Arbeloa, Alfonso, Amavisca, Milla, Munitis, Okunowo or Dhu, among others.

According to the official calls, Milla, Alfonso and Figo will play with the white Real Madrid jersey while Saviola, Miquel Soler and Dani Garca They will do it with the Barça player from Bara, although all of them will be able to wear the elastic bands of both teams … not without controversy!

Iker Casillasretired from football after his heart attack a couple of years ago, to serve as the guest of honor as part of his new role as ambassador of the Real Madrid Foundation.