FC Barcelona: The hopeful message from Marc-André Ter Stegen after losing the Spanish Classic

Barcelona has lost the great opportunity to take the lead in the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, by falling as a visitor to Real Madrid, in a new edition of the Classic Spanish.

24 hours away from the disaster in the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen addressed the entire Blaugrana fans with a hopeful message through social networks.

“Difficult night. However, the league does not end with this result. There are many games left and we will fight until the end. Now we must focus on the final of the Copa del Rey, a great moment for us and our fans. Força Barça,” he wrote .

With the result, Barcelona fell to third position in the general table in the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, placing themselves two points behind the current leader Atlético de Madrid.

It should be noted that Barcelona has to face Getafe, Granada, Atlético de Madrid and Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou and visit Villarreal, Valencia, Levante and Eibar at the end of the Spanish tournament.

