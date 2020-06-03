To the Barcelona He has wanted to play with the public this season and intends to do it at all costs. As reported by COPE, the culé club wants to play with fans at the Camp Nou before the end of the competition and it has already started to work so that its followers can go to the stands against the guidelines drawn up in its day by CSD, League and Federation.

Furthermore, as this same medium reported, the Barcelona It is already preparing a report to try to convince government authorities. This study is being carried out by the doctor and director of the Joan Bladé club, who today writes the program Espai net i segur (Clean and safe space) with the aim that fans from Barcelona can fill a third of the Camp Nou before the competition ends.

Until last Monday this seemed like a utopia, but the president of Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, opened Pandora’s box after confirming that they are working to bring the public to his stadium for next June. The reason? That in Phase 3 the competitions will be held by the Autonomous Communities themselves and you will be in charge of giving the go-ahead to the influx of public to the stadiums. There, both Liga, CSD and Federación will be left out of any decision.

And you want to take advantage of a Barcelona who is already pushing to bring people to the Camp Nou before the League begins. The city of Barcelona is still in Phase 1 of the de-escalation (on Monday they could go to Phase 2) and the Board of Directors of Bartomeu is already preparing the order for when it is in the third phase. At this point, other shows such as cinema or theaters may have a third of the capacity and the president culé wants this to happen with the Camp Nou.

No refund to partners

Submerged in the month of June, the Barcelona It is one of the few teams in the Santander League that has not announced return measures for members who paid their annual fee in their day and who will not be able to enjoy matches that are played behind closed doors. Despite the fact that they have not ruled on the bonus measures for their fans, an economically reduced Barcelona, ​​now aims to fill 30% of the capacity, which is equivalent to 29,000 spectators.

In the report prepared by the Barcelona It is specified that all the fans, who would be strategically distributed in the stands, would respect the safety distances and would follow the protocol prepared by Health. Seeing that the Bundesliga, and the rest of Europe, have opted for the games behind closed doors, it seems unfeasible that Barça’s request comes to fruition but the last word will be Catalonia. And there anything can happen.