FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen will miss Euro 2020 with the German National Team

This morning, the medical corps of the FC Barcelona released a statement revealing that the German goalkeeper, Marc ter stegen He will be operated on next Thursday for a knee injury that will take him away from the courts for several weeks.
The statement indicates that the goalkeeper will have to undergo a therapeutic procedure on the patellar tendon of the right knee in Malmo and his return will be in accordance with the evolution of his recovery.
The bad news is that he will not attend the German Selection to the Eurocup that will start in just under a month. The painting directed by Löw is shared with Portugal, Hungary and France.
Although it looked complicated for Ter Stegen to be a starter in the national team, it will be a very sensitive loss because of what he contributes in the dressing room; However, it must be remembered that a few months ago he showed his annoyance at being Neuer’s substitute.
TER STEGEN PUMP!
HE WILL NOT PLAY THE # EURO2020 Communicate in his networks that he is having knee surgery this Thursday and he will recover during the summer.
