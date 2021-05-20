FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen had a successful knee surgery

The Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen He underwent this Thursday, in Malmö (Sweden), an intervention on his right knee that will prevent him from playing the European Championship with Germany next month.

As reported by Catalan club, It is a therapeutic procedure in the patellar tendon of that joint, in which Ter Stegen already had discomfort at the end of the 2019-20 season. In fact, he underwent an arthroscopy at the end of last August and ended up being out for two and a half months.

To end the discomfort that he drags in that joint, the German goalkeeper put himself this Thursday in the hands of doctor Hakan Alfredson, a specialist in this type of injury and who operated on him under the supervision of the Barça medical services.

Ter Stegen himself confirmed a few days ago that this small intervention will prevent him from playing the Eurocup with the national team. The aim is to start next season in perfect condition with the Barça team.