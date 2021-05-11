FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez takes out ‘gunpowder’ with her ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)

The Brazilian model and Miss Bum Bum, Suzy Cortez, left his millions of followers on his social networks with their mouths open. Despite the fact that since last year, one of the best-known networks has been deleting its accounts, the fan of the Club Barcelona he does not stop spoiling his fans.

On this occasion, Cortez surprised with a daring dance while wearing a ‘spicy’ white one-piece string swimsuit, quickly, the video conquered his little more than 400 thousand followers on the platforms.

Her steps caused that she will take about 250 thousand likes in a matter of hours, making it clear that no matter how much her accounts are canceled, her most loyal fans follow her wherever she is.

Cortez has gained more followers through the exclusive content platform, which has been a success since he created his profile. Without a doubt, Cortez is coming for his rematch this year and will once again position himself at the top.