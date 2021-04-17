FC Barcelona: Sergio “Kun” Agüero wants a millionaire to arrive with the Blaugranas

The still forward of the Manchester CitySergio “Kun” Agüero, is ready to leave the Premier League, however, he will not make things easy for any team that wants to have his services, as he plans to earn more than 12 million euros per season.

Kun’s name has sounded for FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Juventus, Agüero himself has already notified the Citizens that he will not continue for the following season.

According to information from Gazzetta dello Sports, Kun is looking for a salary of 12 million, a huge aspiration considering his age (32 years) and the injuries he has had in recent years.

The Catalans have other priorities to reinforce their attack. Ronald Koeman insists on Memphis Depay, who also ends his contract with Olympique de Lyon, and Joan Laporta’s priority is the incorporation of Erling Haaland. The entity culé cannot face so many signings in attack because there are other lines also pending of reinforcements: the defense and the media.

