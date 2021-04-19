FC Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta

Amidst the controversial creation of the Super league and the possible disaffiliation of FC Barcelona in The League of Spain, The Blaugrana team would have already worked on the draft of the contract that they will offer to the Argentine striker, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the goal of the Catalans to reinforce the offensive they hope to lead with the permanence of Lionel Messi.

According to information revealed by the Catalan media, Barcelona has already drafted the document that they will present as an offer to Kun Agüero to sign him in the summer, once his link with Manchester City has officially ended, a club that decided not to renew it.

The one emerged in Independiente de Avellaneda is very close to meeting with his teammate, Lionel Messi, who would be in advanced negotiations to renew his contract with the culé entity, this after a year in which his possible departure was speculated due to differences with the previous one directive.

FC Barcelona has suffered in its offensive apparatus due to the unsuccessful departure of Uruguayan Luis Suárez, a forward who continues to score goals in bunches with Atlético de Madrid, so they are looking at Kun Agüero for a new predator in the area, after that Griezzman and Braithwaite have left a lot to be desired.

According to the cited source, the new President of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, would have already had talks with the Kun Agüero environment in the last hours, offering him a two-year contract with a salary between 10 and 12 million euros net, waiting for the player’s response.

In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​Agüero would have offers from Juventus in Turin and various teams from the English Premier League.

