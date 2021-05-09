FC Barcelona: Sergio Busquets takes a big step in his recovery

The Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, that this Saturday, against him Atletico Madrid, had to retire with a facial contusion and a maxillary fissure for which he had to be hospitalized, he did specific recovery work this Sunday at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

The rest of the staff also went to the facilities of Sant Joan Despí, although the starters against Atlético did recovery work, as is usual the days after a game, and the rest of the players exercised at greater intensity.

The team will exercise again this Monday, at 11:00 am, to prepare for the league match the following day against Levante. After the session, Barça coach Ronald Koeman will appear at a press conference.

FC Barcelona (75 pts) stayed in second place in the LaLiga General Table after drawing with Atlético de Madrid (77 pts), leaving the doors open for Real Madrid, which is in third with 74 points.

