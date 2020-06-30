After a long time soccer returned to the old continent due to the current pandemic, despite the fact that the tournaments are not over yet, but the teams are already preparing for the next season. One of the most recent and most striking movements is the transfer of Arthur Melo to Juventus, and Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona.7

Miralem Pjanic signs for FC Barcelona

The Italian club will pay 72 million euros plus 10 million in variables for the Brazilian, while the Catalans paid 60 million and 5 million euros in variables for the Bosnian.

Acord amb @juventuscf per al traspàs de @Miralem_Pjanic

Ving Benvingut!

💙❤️ ​​#PjanicCuler – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) June 29, 2020

UFFICIALE | @Miralem_Pjanic e @arthurhromelo, gli accordi with @FCBarcelona ➡️ https://t.co/lK0goKOKAh pic.twitter.com/8vO7YckjTP – JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 29, 2020

Another move in Italian football was that of Simone Muratore where he reaches Atalanta for 7 million euros.

One of the last transfers was that of Timo Werner to Chelsea for 53 million euros, having a salary of 15.5 million euros annually for 5 years.

Football is full of rumors about transfers where the Mexican Raúl Jiménez and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba could reinforce Juventus, the Real Madrid midfielder could reach the Spurs, Callejón is interested in Granada, Luka Jovic could reach the Milan, among others. They are only rumors since many of them are in renovation plans with their teams or just for their effort they will attract the attention of more clubs.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.