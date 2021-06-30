FC Barcelona says goodbye to Matheus Fernandes, the culés rescinded his contract

Barcelona informed this Tuesday that it has communicated to the Brazilian midfielder Matheus fernandes who discharges his services, and terminates the contract that linked him to the first team until June 2025.

Matheus, who will turn 23 tomorrow, arrived at Barça in the 2020 winter market, but left on loan to Valladolid until the end of the season.

During the 2020-21 preseason he already joined the first team, but coach Ronald Koeman never had him, preferring midfielders from the subsidiary as Riqui Puig or Ilaix Moriba to complete the calls before the Brazilian.

In fact, Matheus only played one game in a Barcelona shirt, at Dinamo Kiev in the UEFA Champions League group stage (0-4), when he entered in the 73rd minute replacing Pedri González.

