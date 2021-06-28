FC Barcelona: Samuel Eto’o chooses the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The ex forward of the FC Barcelona, Samuel Eto’o, who is now an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022, confessed that he is confident that Lionel Messi will stay in the Culé team thanks to Joan Laporta’s project.

“I can’t imagine Leo with another shirt. It is his club, his home, his love. I do not think that its continuity is due to a question of money. Leo is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi. I know that Laporta is preparing a reliable and interesting project for him “.

The multi-champion with FC Barcelona also spoke about the future of international football, although today it is ruled by Mess and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is clear about who will be his heir.

MESSI IS A D10S! ❤️ Samuel Eto’o does not see Leo outside of @FCBarcelona_es and to highlight his importance, he compared him with Maradona For you, who will leave a bigger legacy? pic.twitter.com/1GiLfQkjYJ – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 27, 2021

“Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest marks. But another God is coming for when Messi and Cristiano get tired of giving us these joys. That new God will be Kylian Mbappé”

He finished, talking about his departure from FC Barcelona, ​​which gave him a lot of sadness, however, it allowed him to reach another great team like Inter Milan.

Samuel Eto’o s / #LaBombonera “” I dreamed what it would be like to play in that always packed stadium in an important match. I could not have that honor, I still have that debt. I just hope that before I leave this world I can at least see a game in that packed Bombonera. “@DeportesLN pic.twitter.com/YVHkmOLmBr – La12tuittera ⑫ (@ La12tuittera) June 24, 2021

“Who would not have liked to continue in Barcelona. But my departure gave me the opportunity to reach another family, Inter, with very important players and a unique coach, like José Mourinho, which allowed me to win again.”

