FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s words after his expulsion and defeat against Granada

The Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, He admitted on Thursday that “the 1-2 defeat against Granada at the Camp Nou is a very disappointing result, which makes the Barça team no longer depend on themselves to win LaLiga Santander.

“Analyzing the two goals against there has been a lack of concentration in defending. We have not been successful in defending well and closing the spaces and that has cost us the game,” said the Dutch coach at the press conference after the match.

According to Koeman, now is the time to “praise morale, analyze mistakes and prepare for Sunday’s game (against Valencia at Mestalla), which is going to be crucial.” In this sense, the Barcelona coach revealed that he was “talking to several players after the game about the mistakes made.”

Incredible changes and the management of Ronald Koeman. It was headline day. The team did not come out with the right mentality to win this League. Without anima. With so many lacks of concentration it becomes very complicated. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ySA8Y962hN – Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) April 29, 2021

On the other hand, he was forceful about his expulsion: “I have not been wrong, according to the referee’s report I have disrespected the fourth referee and for me it is not like that. A lack of respect is insulting. We have commented on different plays that have happened during the party with respect. Tell me what words I have used, none of them have been ugly. “

Asked about the reasons why he introduced Samuel Umtiti and Ilaix Moriba in the starting lineup, Koeman replied that “as in all teams there are changes” because they have “many games and there is fatigue.” And he said that he “always” tries to “put the best team according to many circumstances.”

