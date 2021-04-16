FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman would have requested the signing of two central Eredivisie

Throughout the season, Barcelona have suffered in the defensive zone. Piqué’s injury complicated things, since they had to bet on young players, who were not yet ready for the scenarios they were in.

For that reason, according to the newspaper Olé, Ronald Koeman would have requested the signing of two left-handed centrals, which would come from the Eredivisie, a league that he follows closely. The chosen ones would be the Argentines Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Marcos Senesi of the Feyenoord.

Both players have had a great season in the Netherlands, both have a great future, as they are only 23 years old. even, the Ajax player is multifunctional, playing both in the center and in the defensive midfield.

Still disappointed with last night’s result. But in football you can’t stay on the floor, today it’s time to get up and we’re already focused on the final on Sunday. , !!! pic.twitter.com/IfbyineHmn – Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 16, 2021

According to Transfermarkt, Lisandro Martínez has a value of 22 million euros, while Marcos Senesi has a value of 20 million euros, an amount that the Blaugrana team could pay without difficulty.