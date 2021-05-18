FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman would be practically out of the team.

During the last hours, after the defeat, the debacle of the Barcelona In the last days in La Liga, the president of the Catalan team, Joan Laporta would have made the decision about the future of Ronald Koeman.

According to various Spanish media, Laporta would be determined to terminate the employment relationship with the Dutch strategist to start negotiations with Xavi, who arrived in Barcelona on Monday with his family to spend the holidays.

It should be remembered that the legend of the Blaugrana team renewed his contract with Al Sadd; However, reports indicate that he would have an exit clause in the event that an offer came from Barcelona.

Koeman would be firing the club at the end of the season after failing to convince Loporta. The Blaugrana team is in third position; however, he can still drop to fourth place should he lose his match and Sevilla win.