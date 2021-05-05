FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman will miss the most important game of the season

The Appeal Committee of the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) dismissed the appeal presented by Barcelona and confirmed the two-match sanction imposed on its coach, the Dutch Ronald Koeman, so he will not be able to sit on the bench this Saturday in the match against Atlético de Madrid.

Koeman was expelled in the 66th minute of the match against Granada, played last Thursday, for addressing the fourth referee with the expression “what a character”, as reflected in the arbitration act Pablo González Fuertes.

