FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman throws tremendous stone against his players

Ronald Koeman, Barcelona coach, threw everything at his players, after the victory they obtained by the minimum against Eibar on matchday 38 of the Spanish League, where they won 0-1.

In a press conference, Koeman assured that Barcelona does not have a quality squad to face all competitions and win important titles, so they must clean up to be competitive again.

“This ROSTER is NOT made with the LEVEL that we want at BARÇA”, Koeman stated emphatically at the end of the match where the Catalans won with a goal from Antoine Griezmann.

With the victory against Eibar, Barcelona added 79 points, remaining in third place behind Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, in a season in which they managed to win the Copa del Rey.

For now, Koeman’s future is very uncertain at Barcelona and it is most likely that he will not stay on the culé bench, so this would have been his last game as coach of the Catalan team.

