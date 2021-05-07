FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman surprises with his call up vs Atlético de Madrid

The front Martin Braithwaite It is the only novelty in the squad list that the coach of the Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, has given to face the Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou, this Saturday at 16:15 (14:15 GMT).

Braithwaite returns to a call-up after receiving the medical discharge of the sprained right ankle he suffered two weeks ago, and that had him separated during the last four LaLiga games.

Also read: Tigres UANL: ‘The cracks of Marseille’ that André Pierre Gignac ‘could sign’

For their part, the attackers Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho, both injured for a long time, and also the midfielder Matheus Fernandes, in this case due to a technical decision.

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Rodríguez is emboldened and demands respect for Chivas

In total, to face Atlético, Koeman has summoned 23 players: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Busquets, Griezmann, Pjanic, Braithwaite, Messi, Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Pedri, Trincao, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Umtiti, Junior, Ilaix, Mingueza and Arnau Tenas