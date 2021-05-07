FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman sees himself champion and reveals the secret to achieve it

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, said he was “convinced” that his team will win the league title if they win this Saturday at Atlético de Madrid and the next three games.

“I am convinced that, if we win the four that remain, we will be champions,” said Koeman, who recalled that this match “is the first of the last four in which any of the candidates can take an important step towards qualification”.

“We have recovered a lot of ground to be where we are. It is something that we did not expect three or four months ago and we are convinced that we are going to play a good game,” he said about the importance of the clash.

For the Catalan team coach, the match against him Athletic it will be taken by “the one who is mentally stronger”. And in the strictly football aspect, he underlined the keys for his team to prevail.

“We have to be aggressive without the ball, be good with the ball in the last part of the field, create opportunities and be effective,” summed up the Barça coach.

Koeman is pending that the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) allows him to sit on the bench at Camp Nou after the Appeals Committee has confirmed the second game of sanction for his expulsion against Granada.

In any case, the Dutch coach downplayed the possibility that I would have to see him again from the stands: “If I am, fine, because I am the coach and I like to be on the field. Otherwise, as in Valencia, it will be the ‘ staff ‘. We’ve been together for almost a season and our ideas are the same. So you don’t have to go crazy if I can’t be there. “

The duel against Atlético will mean the reunion of Luis Suárez with his former team, something that Koeman described as “strange” for the Uruguayan and also for his former teammates.

“We are professionals, each one does the maximum to win the game and we do not have to give it more lapses. We have to concentrate on that player and on the others as well,” he added.

The one who is sure that he will not be able to participate in the game is the Barça player Ansu Fati, who this Thursday underwent a new arthroscopy in Porto to solve the meniscus injury that has been dragging on his left knee since November.

“I still haven’t talked to Ansu after his operation. The poor kid has been around for a long time and things haven’t gone well. Now the most important thing is that he gets well. It has been important that we lack a player like him, but the most important thing is is that he recovers well to continue playing, “said Ronald Koeman.

