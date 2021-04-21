FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman remains on the sidelines of the European Super League

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, said that “there is so much movement that it is better not to comment” on the participation of the Barça club in the European Super League, which in the last hours has seen eight of the twelve founding clubs abandon the project and now only remains in it together with the Real Madrid, Juventus and Milan.

“Yesterday I spoke with the president (Joan Laporta) about this issue and he explained the club’s position to me, but I prefer not to give an opinion. In the end, what I want is the best for our club,” added the Dutch coach at the wheel. of press before the game against Getafe.

Insisted by journalists on the subject, Koeman was blunt: “I am not going to answer any more questions on this issue of the Super League. I am not the spokesperson, the spokesperson is always the president and it is he who has to speak about this issue” .

"UEFA talks a lot but does nothing or listen. It does not listen to the coaches or the players." "They don't listen to us about the number of games we play. The most important thing for them is money."

But he did admit that the club did not “consult him before signing the document (of the Super League)” and that he does not know “if he did it with the players.”

