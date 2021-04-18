FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman recognizes the importance of being able to win the Copa del Rey

Coach Ronald Koeman of FC Barcelona in the Spanish League, recognized the importance of winning the Copa del Rey this season, after beating the Athletic club 4-0, achieving his first title as manager of the Barça team.

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa will tie historic brand vs Cruz Azul

Winning a title is also important to me “, acknowledged Koeman, who recalled that” any coach who is in a big club depends on the results “and he is no exception.

In any case, the Dutch coach was especially satisfied to win this Cup after a season that did not start well for him and in which, “despite having many young people, it was necessary to win titles” due to the demands of a club. like Barça.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

We came up with an idea, but we had to make changes. And this title is also very important for the players, because from day one they have fought for everything and have had to overcome many difficulties. If anyone deserves this Cup, it is us, “he said.

Ronald Koeman made it clear that it is an important championship for the club, which is fighting for the league and has already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content