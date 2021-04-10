FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman puts pressure on Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid

This Saturday they will face the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in a Classic of Spaina with Final tints in The league, because the winner of this match will take advantage of the race to catch up with the Atletico Madrid on the Positions table, where the mattress team has lost gas in recent games, leaving valuable points that have allowed merengues and culés to get within a stone’s throw in the fight to knock them out of the leadership.

Under that tenor, the coach of the Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman, He has not skimped on ensuring that for this duel they need to have the best Lionel Messi, as well as the best team game.

“Hopefully, Leo is decisive for us. We need the best Messi, but also the best Barça,” Koeman commented at a press conference.

These words cause an echo in the Blaugrana entity, because Messi has not been decisive in the last six Classics, where the Argentine has not been able to score against the meringues.

Although Messi has gone blank, Barcelona maintains a favorable balance in these clashes, reaping 3 victories, 1 draw and 2 defeats, although these have come in the most recent encounters.

The Dutch coach has emphasized the importance of this game, recalling that both Catalans and meringues have had a great rebound in this second round of the season, closing the gap with Atlético de Madrid, despite the criticism that the team has received meringue in the present course.

“We are fighting to win the League after a very good run and Madrid is Madrid. They have had too many criticisms, but they are there and they have impressive players,” he said.

On the subject of the Clásico being played in the small Alfredo Di Steffano stadium, Koeman disagreed with the idea of ​​Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp, who complained about the pitch in the UEFA Champions League first leg.

“It is wanting to discredit a big club like Madrid, which has chosen this moment without an audience to carry out works in its stadium. I think the pitch will be fine to play football and this aspect is not important to me,” Koeman commented .

