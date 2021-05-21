FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman puts his future in the hands of Laporta

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, criticized this Friday the lack of clarity that, according to him, has been on the part of the directive on his continuity in the Barcelona bench: “In the last part of the season I have not noticed the confidence of the club”.

“With the president we have not yet talked about the future. I do not know if I continue,” Koeman said at the press conference prior to Eibar-Barcelona in the league.

Also read: Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

“If you don’t win and the club thinks it needs another coach, it seems perfect to me, but you have to communicate it,” added the Dutch coach.

The Barça coach affirmed that “we must respect the coach more” and announced that “surely” he will speak with president Joan Laporta after the last league game in Ipurúa, where the Catalan team go without mathematical options to win the title.

“I have always said from day one that I want to continue, I want to fulfill my contract, but the president has the last word,” he said.

However, Koeman understands that “there are doubts about the latest results” and was aware that “in a club like Barça, despite making changes, you have to win things.”

Even so, he valued the fact of winning the Copa del Rey and fighting for the league until the final stage of the competition: “In August we would all have signed to do the season we have done. It has not been a bad season knowing all the circumstances that we have had against “.

One of these circumstances was the period of institutional uncertainty that led to the resignation of the board of directors of Josep Maria Bartomeu in October, and which did not end until the holding of elections last March.

“I have been the only spokesperson for the club in a long time this season, you have to admit it,” Koeman commented on the matter.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content