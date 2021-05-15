FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman minimizes the rumors of his departure from the culé bench

The Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman declared that he wants and can “continue” if he has “the confidence of the club” after Thursday’s meeting with the president Joan Laporta and the sports vice president Rafael Yuste in a Barcelona restaurant.

“We have spoken, discussed and stayed for after the season. The last word is always the president of the club. In that sense I am very calm,” added the Dutch coach about his future at Barcelona, ​​the star issue of the wheel press release prior to the League match against Celta de Vigo.

Koeman considered that the team “has a lot of room for improvement” and that “the fans have seen a team that has played fantastic games, which has shown to be very hungry”, recognizing that sometimes they have not won “key games such as that of the I raised”. According to the Barcelona coach, in the second half, “the level to be achieved” was not seen.

In this sense, he also said that if you can sign the players you need “to take the next step” you can be excited “about next year.”

Although he claims to feel “very supported by the dressing room,” he acknowledged that “in the last two weeks” he has felt “mistreated” by the press. “We won the Cup and came back 12 points in a League that we are still fighting for and if you look at the press in recent days it seems that we did a very bad job, I do not agree with that,” he complained.

Regarding Barcelona’s options to win the League, Koeman did not throw in the towel despite being four points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, with only six remaining to play: “It is important to believe and continue, trying to win and expect”.

Asked about the final of the Women’s Champions League that will face Barcelona against Chelsea tomorrow Sunday, the Dutch coach said that he has seen “their games and they have improved a lot, it is very important for them and for the club to win it.”

