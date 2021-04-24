FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman downplays UEFA threats

The Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman explained that “there are more important things than the threats of UEFA“, specifically from its president Aleksander Ceferin, who said that if the Barça team and Real Madrid continue to say that they belong to the European Super League then they will not be able to play in the UEFA Champions League.

In addition, he considered that “these possible sanctions” will not make “change much” issues such as the renewal of Leo Messi or the signings for next season.

On the other hand, when asked about the team’s downturn in the second half against Getafe, Koeman was blunt: “It was not an attitude problem, it was more of a tactical problem when it came to having the ball. I don’t know why. which we changed to four defenders to try to play from behind, because that allowed them to put pressure on us better. “

And it added that “with the entrance of Umtiti”, the Barça returned “to play with three backwards”. The French central replaced Óscar Mingueza, who previously received a big anger from Koeman for a rise to the attack that left the defense unguarded.

The Dutch coach, who said “have the confidence of Laporta”, again insisted that he sees himself “training Barça next season”.

