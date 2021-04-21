FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman backs Piqué after his controversial message

The Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he agrees “with Piqué’s tweet” in which the Barça center-back wrote “Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever” (Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever) after the six clubs English will leave the European Super League.

“I am not the spokesperson for the club, the spokesperson is always the president and he is the one who has to speak on this issue,” the Dutch coach commented at first, but later explained that, although “it is normal for presidents to think about improve the world of football, there are many things that do not have to change “.

In addition, he admitted that he “agrees with Pep Guardiola“With regard to the fact that” the number of games “they play” and the times “in which they do it is not normal.” Koeman sentenced.

RAJADÓN DE KOEMAN! “UEFA talks a lot but does nothing or listen. It does not listen to the coaches or the players.” “They don’t listen to us about the number of games we play. The most important thing for them is money.” #JUGONES 15: 10 pic.twitter.com/Y4kZPhFMOJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 21, 2021

He also revealed that the club did not “consult him before signing the document (of the Super League)” and that he does not know “if he did it with the players.” Anyway, he said that yesterday Tuesday “he spoke with President Laporta on this issue” and he explained “the position of the club.”

The Barça club has seen how 9 of the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League left the project during the last hours and now it only remains with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Koeman assured that he has “no doubt that the players are not going to be confused by what is happening these days (with the Super League)” and that “they are going to be focused on winning the game against Getafe” in the League. plays tomorrow Thursday at 10 pm at the Camp Nou.

