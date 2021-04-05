FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman assures that they have been very far from his level

The coach of the FC Barcelona Ronald Koeman at the Spanish League, admitted that his team was very far from the level shown in recent days, after the 1-0 victory against the Valladolid.

In the first half we lacked more things than creating opportunities in attack. We were also not well at the time of starting the game from behind and pressing up. I’ve seen Barcelona slow and tired and that’s why I changed the game system at half-time, “added the Dutch coach.

Koeman explained that his team lacked “freshness, perhaps due to the selection break.” But he pointed out that if the team “returns to the level of before” it is capable “to win games” in order to fight for the championship despite the poor image shown against Valladolid.

He is an important player, his career this season is very good and physically he has improved a lot, the key has been consistency and if it depends on me I want him to stay with us. “Asked if he has Dembélé for the next year the improvement of the last few months and important goals like today, Koeman was clear.

In addition, he did not want to get wet about the possible penalty of Jordi Alba by hand when the result was still a draw to zero: “I have not seen the repetition and the VAR has controlled the play and has decided not to whistle.”

