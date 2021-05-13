FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta hold meeting for the moment of the club

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, met this Thursday for more than two hours with the president of the club, Joan Laporta, and the sports vice-president, Rafael Yuste, in a meeting that served for the Dutch coach to explain the reasons for the team’s bad streak, but which did not contain any news about his future.

Upon leaving the meeting, held in a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​and after four in the afternoon the three members, who left in the same car, did not want to delve into details.

Koeman addressed the journalists present, including EFE, to make it clear that he would not say anything: “You can ask whatever you want that I am not going to answer.” And Laporta explained that it had been “a quiet meal between the coach and the president.”

In addition, club sources downplayed the meeting and considered it one of those Koeman and Laporta have had since the president took over the reins of Barcelona in mid-March.

Joan Laporta, president of @FCBarcelona, ​​met with Ronald Koeman to see first-hand the DT’s vision of the team’s situation, according to Spanish media. The continuity of the culé strategist is in the air because the president has not ratified him at any time pic.twitter.com/lb9dNEFMfD – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) May 13, 2021

The meeting came after the Barça team practically said goodbye to the LaLiga Santander title after the draws against Atlético de Madrid and Levante, which cause Barcelona to be four points away with two rounds left before the end of the competition. of the mattress set.

Koeman’s contract, which arrived last summer on the bench of the Catalan entity, ends on June 30, 2022 and the Dutch coach has made it clear on different occasions at a press conference that his intention is to fulfill it.