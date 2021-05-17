FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman accepts that they have been irregular all season

The coach ofl Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, said that the home defeat against Celta (1-2) “is a reflection” of what has happened to his team in the league championship.

The Catalan team said goodbye this Sunday mathematically to lift the title in a match in which the Dutch coach regretted the wasted chances in the first half.

“The game is a reflection of what has happened to us in many games, with opportunities in the first half. We score 1-0 and the opposite comes once, and scores us. And this mentally costs a lot. The second half was not so good. When you have no luck or quality to score 2-1, this happens, “Koeman lamented at the post-match press conference.

The Barça coach avoided talking about his future on the Barça bench – “I already said what I think and I am not going to repeat it,” he said, and pointed out that the team that wins “is going to be just a champion.”

Barça has already decided 99% to fire Ronald Koeman once the season is over • Koeman is not Joan Laporta’s top pick. Via @ rac1 pic.twitter.com/5vdk4h1QNk – Barça News (@NoticiasBarca) May 16, 2021

Koeman also referred to Lionel Messi, who has not yet confirmed whether he will continue to play at the Camp Nou next season.

“He is still the best player in the world. He showed that it is impossible to win without him because he has scored 30 goals. For my part and for the club we hope that he will continue with us, because if we are not going to have Leo (Messi) we have doubts about who will score so many goals, “he settled.