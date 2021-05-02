FC Barcelona: Riqui Puig in the orbit of two great Serie A teams

With the financial crisis that the Barcelona, the Blaugrana club has turned to see ‘La Masía’ again to bring out a generation that can compete against the greats of Europe, one of the ‘jewels’ it has in recent years is Riqui Puig.

The young midfielder was initially compared to Andrés Iniesta; However, with the arrival of Ronald Koeman, the Spaniard has had few minutes in the first team, so he could leave in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Juventus and the Inter de Milan They have the 21-year-old player on their list of possible reinforcements, even the source reveals that both teams have already had rapprochements with Puig’s environment.

JUVE HAS A HAND FOR YOU! Riqui Puig Barça youth squad does not enjoy the desired minutes, and Juventus is on the prowl.

It is one of the last options of Ronald Koeman and has a lot of competition ahead.

– Juve Pasion (@JuventusArgento) May 2, 2021

The Italian newspaper indicates that it could be a bargaining chip for a possible arrival of Lautaro Martínez, although, at the moment, it looks complicated, since the board plans to receive money for the player to cushion the losses they have had due to the pandemic.