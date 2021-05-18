FC Barcelona: Replacement of Koeman? Rafael Márquez had a meeting with the culé board

After the rumors that put the Mexican soccer legend and former FC Barcelona player, Rafael Marquez Back at the culé institution, the Atlas youth squad would have taken a big step in negotiating with the Blaugranas.

According to information from ESPN, the eternal captain of the Mexican National Team, had a meeting in the last hours, in the Club’s sports city FC Barcelona with the Vice-president Culé, Rafa Yuste.

The media cites that after arriving at the Barça facilities in a taxi, Márquez refined details about the project in a meeting that lasted about two hours, after that time, the Mexican had a talk with Mike puig, new director of La Masia.

It should be remembered that after Laporta’s return to the Blaugrana leadership, Márquez resigned from his position as coach of Real Alcalá de Madrid; Since then the ‘Kaiser’ sounds strong to take the reins of the youth of Barça.

