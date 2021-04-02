FC Barcelona remembers Giovani Dos Santos’s goal against Real Murcia

It has been about 13 years since Giovani dos santos He left Barcelona, ​​the team in which he was formed. With the arrival of Pep Guardiola the Blaugrana bench came a clean in the team, being the Mexican one of those sacrificed.

Despite having a brief passage through the Spanish team, the Culé team remembered one of their goals. That night the player of the America club he scored his first and last Hat-Trick in the team against Real Murcia, being the first of them of great quality.

Giovani Dos Santos took the ball from Lionel Messi and before the mark of two defenders, he punched the ball from outside the area and beat the goalkeeper. That would be the second goal of his triplet, in his last game with Barcelona.

He started at the best club in the world and ended up at the worst club in Mexico, talented lost – Leonardo López (@ leo_lm13) April 1, 2021

Do not just blame the player, the club has not removed any youth squad that ends up consolidating in the first team for a decade. Except Sergi Roberto. Thanks Rosell and Bartomeu. – Jorginho (@_Jorginho__) April 1, 2021