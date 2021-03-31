FC Barcelona recovers Piqué and points to the Spanish Classic against Real Madrid

The presence in training of Gerard Piqué, who is recovering from a relapse in the injury to his right knee suffered at the beginning of March, is the main novelty in this Wednesday’s training of the team of Ronald Koeman.

Piqué was injured at the end of last November in the Wanda after suffering a lateral ligament sprain with partial damage to the cruciate ligament of the right knee. He decided not to undergo surgery and underwent growth factor treatment that has given him good results.

At the beginning of March, in the semifinal cup against Sevilla, the center-back suffered from the same knee after suffering a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee.

For this reason, both the coaching staff, the doctor and the player himself have been pushing the deadlines with the idea of ​​being fully available for the Cup final and for the classic at the Bernabéu.

For those two games, Sergi Roberto also seems to be fully available. Both players trained with the squad preparing for next Monday’s light game against Valladolid at the Camp Nou (9:00 pm).

In addition to the two mentioned, Leo Messi, Ronald Araujo, Matheus Fernandes, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, as well as some players from the subsidiary participated in the training. The team will return to training this Thursday at 11:00.

