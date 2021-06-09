FC Barcelona ready to offer a figure to Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt

The transfer market begins to move in Europe, being the Barcelona one of the teams with more prominence due to the uncertainty generated by Joan Laporta’s project and the continuity of Ronald Koeman.

As Van Gaal did at the time, the Blaugrana team could receive a ‘Dutch legion’, in which its main objective is the central Matthijs de Ligt, who in previous days denied having contact with the Spanish team.

However, according to Fichajes.net, Laporta would have a plan to sign the young defender. The operation would consist of offering a player a sum of money to cushion the expense. The three footballers who would be willing to exchange are Griezmann, Dembélé and Pjanic.

The three players do not enter into plans for the following season, in addition, Juventus would not see an exchange with bad eyes, considering that both Dembélé and Griezmann have been in their orbit in recent months.