FC Barcelona ready to do a ‘clean’ of 14 players in summer

The Barcelona It is not going through its best moment both sportingly and financially, so the Blaugrana management will seek to clean up in the summer, something that was already seen with the arrival of Joan Laporta.

In accordance with Sports world the culé team would give output to 14 players, among which stands out Sergi Roberto, one of the team captains, in addition, they would be willing to hear offers Antoine Griezmann

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

The Spanish newspaper reveals that the players who are leaving the institution are: Neto, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Matheus, Philippe Coutinho and Martín Braithwaite.

Also read: Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón justifies the substitution of Santiago Ormeño against Atlas

This in order to bring reinforcements in the next transfer window and cushion salaries a bit, especially in the event of the arrival of Sergio Agüero, Memphis Depay and Eric García.