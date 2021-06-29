FC Barcelona: Rafael Márquez will be coach of the best team of ‘La Masía’

For some months now, several Spanish media have taken for granted the return of Rafael Marquez to the FC Barcelona to take charge of a youth team in ‘The farmhouse‘; however, it had not been revealed what the club’s rank would be.

It was Márquez himself who confirmed that he was in negotiations to reach the Blaugrana academy and everything seems to indicate that it will be in the next few hours that the team where he won the Champions League twice will be made official.

According to the Sports newspaper, Joan Laporta has offered to lead the team Youth A Barcelona, ​​U19 category, the best in the academy and which will play next season the UEFA Youth League.

Márquez had a fleeting step with the Alcalá cadet team, where he was obtaining good results, but his departure took several by surprise. It should be remembered that the Mexican, like many other legends of the club, supported the candidacy of Joan Laporta, with whom they have a good relationship and are looking for a project led by former players that can put Barcelona to compete in all competitions.