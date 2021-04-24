FC Barcelona: Rafael Márquez confirms negotiations to direct at La Masía

With the return of Joan Laporta to the presidency of FC Barcelona, a new project looms for next summer, in which we will see several former players return, among them, Rafael Marquez, who confirmed negotiations to direct in ‘La Masía’.

In an interview TUDN, the legend of Mexican soccer, said he has a great relationship with laporta, which is why he supported him in his candidacy; In addition, he indicated that there is an approach to return to the Blaugrana team.

“There is a very good relationship with Joan, the reason why I supported him in his candidacy was because of that good friendship, they believed in me, in the resurgence of Barcelona and there is a very good relationship. After he wins the Barcelona elections, there is this invitation to return to the quarry, I am in Mexico just to fix some personal matters to return to Spain ”.

A few months ago, the Atlas youth squad surprised with his departure from RCD Alcalá, which is why rumors about his return to Barcelona began to take hold. Márquez pointed out that he still has a year to go before obtaining the UEFA Pro license, so it is a great motivation to finish his training process as a technical director in one of the best quarries in the world.