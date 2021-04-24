FC Barcelona puts a price on Ousmane Dembélé for the transfer window

It is not a secret that FC Barcelona does not go through his best financial moment, which is why he was one of the most interested in doing the European Super League, since, it would have represented a millionaire profit.

The board knows that they will have to take action on the matter and let several players go to lower their payroll, including Ousmane Dembélé, who has not managed to consolidate since his arrival.

According to the Sports newspaper, the board of directors led by Laporta will let him out if an offer between 50 and 60 million euros arrives; However, the Frenchman’s plan is to go free to the Juventus.

Dembélé ends his contract in the summer of 2022 and does not plan to renew, this same reason has caused the board to want to leave this summer to obtain some profit.