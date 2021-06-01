FC Barcelona presents its second reinforcement; Eric Garcia

The defender Eric Garcia It is the second signing of Barcelona, ​​after the Argentine Sergio Aguero, for the next season and will be presented this Tuesday at 2.30 pm (12.30 GMT).

García (Martorell, Barcelona, ​​January 9, 2001) returns to the club in which he formed since he entered his school in 2008 and in which he remained until 2017, always as captain of all the teams to which he belonged and with him. 3 behind him, before signing for Manchester City, with whom he has won 3 League Cups, a Super Cup and the last Premier.

Summoned by Luis Enrique to play the European Championship, the central defender has played seven games with the Spanish team so far.

García reached the lower categories of Barcelona in 2008 and left them in 2017, after being captain of all his teams, to answer the call of Pep Guardiola’s City.

If Ronald Koeman continues at the head of the team, the three-center system could be maintained, which would give García more opportunities in a center behind that currently includes Piqué, Lenglet, Araújo, Mingueza and Umtiti.

