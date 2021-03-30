FC Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho will continue his treatment of the knee injury in Brazil

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho has lived a 2020-2021 season under the shadow of injuries, which has marginalized him from being able to participate in different competitions with the Barcelona team.

Given this, the Blaugrana team led by the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has announced that the Brazilian midfielder has traveled to his country to be evaluated for the injury he suffered in the knee.

Through Twitter, the Catalan team issued a statement confirming that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has embarked on the trip to his country to continue his recovery process.

“The first team player Philippe Coutinho travels to Brazil today to undergo a medical evaluation and treatment of the injury to the external meniscus of his left knee,” the statement said.

It should be noted that Barcelona returns to activity in The Spanish league after the break for the FIFA date, upon receiving a visit from Real Valladolid within the activity on matchday 29 in the 2020-2021 season.

