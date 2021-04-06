FC Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho underwent surgery for his knee injury

After you will travel to Brazil To treat his knee injury, midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone successful surgery for the severe discomfort that has resulted from being out of activity for much of this 2020-2021 season.

Through a statement, Barcelona reported that the Brazilian midfielder underwent surgery for a meniscal cyst in his left knee in his native country, leaving the time that his recovery will last up in the air.

“Philippe Coutinho has been successfully operated on today for a meniscal cyst in his left knee by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar under the supervision of the Club’s medical services. He is low and his evolution will mark his availability,” they wrote.

Barcelona has entered the fight for the Spanish La Liga title by being one point away from the Atlético de Madrid after the results of matchday 29, facing the new edition of the Spanish Classic against the Real Madrid.

