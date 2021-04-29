FC Barcelona: Pep Guardiola would return with the culés if Koeman does not win La Liga

Barcelona is in a very good dynamic in the final phase of the season. Ronald Koeman has been able to change the mood of the team after the premature elimination in the Champions League and has already conquered the Copa del Rey and has the great opportunity to make the Catalans leaders this Thursday. However, Joan Laporta, president of the entity, is very interested in Pep Guardiola returning to the Blaugranas bench.

According to information revealed by Pipi Estrada at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Joan Laporta, wants the return of Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City to the Barcelona bench for next season.

As detailed in the information, everything will depend on whether Barcelona, ​​with Ronald Koeman, manages to win La Liga in the final stretch of the championship, if he fails to win it, Guardiola is in the chamber to take his place.

“LAPORTA wants to recover GUARDIOLA for BARÇA”, revealed Pipi Estrada during the sports show, although Koeman is highly valued in the new board of directors of the culé team.

For now, Pep Guardiola has just won the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against PSG with Manchester City, and the Premier League is well on its way to winning the championship.

